Steven R. Driesenga, age 62 of Zeeland, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Steve was a jokester at heart, loved to play softball and basketball, and had a passion for the University of Michigan Athletics. He worked for Batts and Stone Plastics. Steve enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Harvey Driesenga; father-in-law Gerald Polinskey; and brother-in-law David Polinskey.
Surviving are his beloved wife Vicki Driesenga; his son Chad Driesenga; and his daughter Tiffany Driesenga; granddaughter Tristan; mother Goldie Driesenga; siblings, Marlene (Wayne) Sneller, Ron (Sheila) Driesenga, Linda (Bill) Casey, Kathy (Kevin) Fuglseth, Bonnie (Terry) Gruppen, Jim (Judie) Driesenga; mother-in-law Marilyn Polinskey; in-laws Gary (Deb) Polinskey, Rick (Cindy) Polinskey, Tim (Sheri) Polinskey, Joane Polinskey, Dawn Polinskey; many extended family and friends.
In honor of Steve's love for Michigan, please dress informal in your favorite Michigan gear to visitation and his celebration of life service.
A service to celebrate Steve's life will be 11:00am Monday, May 20, 2019 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St., Zeeland. Officiating will be Rev. Greg Ten Brink. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery
Visitation will be Sunday, May 19 from 4-7pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Hospital Hepatology Program for Liver research.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2019