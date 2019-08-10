|
Steven E. Klingenberg age 67 of Saugatuck, MI. and Ft. Lauderdale Fl., died peacefully Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI.
Born in Holland, Steve graduated from Holland High School class of 1969. He was co-owner of Major Brands Oil and Performance Plus Oil Changes.
He is survived by his sons, Kyle (Mandy) Klingenberg and Justin (Melissa) Klingenberg, both of Holland, grandchildren; Olivia, Esmay and Finley, Mother, Ann Klingenberg of Holland, Brother, Rodney (Karen) Klingenberg of Holland as well as nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 16,2019, 11:00AM at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd, Holland with Rev. Anna Radcliffe officiating.
Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery.
Friends may greet the family 10:00AM -11:00 PM prior to the service.
Memorial gifts may be given to J.D.R.F. of W. Michigan.
Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019