Steven Ed Nyland age 69, of Holland, died unexpectedly at Holland Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was an active member of Christ Memorial Church and the Rotary Club. He retired from Holland Hitch Company following 31 years of employment. He then worked as Project Manager for DeYoung Builders for 6 years. Steve deeply and unconditionally loved his family and cherished the relationships he had with many close friends. He enjoyed boating, cars that "growl", motorcycles that "roar", working in his yard, and being outdoors and spending time with grandkids.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Nyland in 2012.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara; sons, Kort and Elizabeth Nyland (Benjamin and Madelyn) of Holland; Jim and Ruth Hooker (Kacee) of Virginia; mother, Betty Nyland of Holland; brothers, Tom and Cyndi Nyland of Holland, Jeff and Holly Nyland of Colorado; in-laws, Karen and Fred Bables of Holland, Maggie Daniels-Wiles and Rick Wiles of Petoskey, Laurie and Michael Spencer of New York, Rob and Kerry Daniels of Hudsonville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will take place in Graafschap Cemetery with a memorial service being planned for this summer. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland, MI 49423 or Rotary Foundation- Rotary Club of Holland, P.O. Box 2278, Holland MI 49422. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020