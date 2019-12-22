|
|
Steven Howard Reinking passed away on December 19, 2019. Steve was a loving husband to wife Kim, and a wonderful father to sons Clay and Matthew and their wives and children. Steve will be remembered as a caring and passionate person with sharp wit and a powerful ability to bring people together in social, family, and workplace settings. Steve will be deeply missed by all who's lives he touched, and we take solace in knowing that he now walks in the light and peace of Heaven. In accordance with Steve's wishes, a private cremation will be completed for the immediate family, without a visitation of funeral service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that you consider making an in-kind donation to your preferred charity or service organization in honor of Steve's life.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019