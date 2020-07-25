Steven VanRavenswaay

Steven Paul VanRavenswaay, 61, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on July 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Corrine (Woods) VanRavenswaay; son Jacob VanRavenswaay, of Grand Rapids; mother Judith VanRavenswaay, brother Gary (Sandy) VanRavenswaay, sister Julie (Calvin) Kortman, brother Timothy VanRavenswaay, and brother Thomas (Becky) VanRavenswaay, all of Holland; and two step-daughters, Jennifer Disko and Amanda Durkee. Steve was the grandfather of 3 and uncle of 12, who will attest to the fact that he gave the best bear hugs. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerrit VanRavenswaay, in 2014.

Born in Marinette, WI, Steve moved to Holland, MI at the age of 6. He spent many summers as a youth at Interlochen Music Camp with his family where he honed his musical gifts, built sailboats with his brother Gary, and collected snakes, much to his mother's delight.

Upon graduation from Holland High School in 1977, he attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music. Returning to West Michigan, he became a full-time artist-in-residence with the Grand Rapids Symphony. He originally joined the symphony at the age of 16 and was a member for 44 years. At the symphony, Steve was a member of the Ars Nova and Dorian string quartets as well as part of the ensemble "Beyond Classical".

Aside from playing in the symphony, Steve was a member of the musical duo, MacRaven, which later became a trio, MacRaven & Mora. The trio has given many local performances as well as recorded multiple CDs. Steve also composed music and recorded a number of solo CDs, including his wife Corrie's beautiful voice on several tracks.

Steve passed away peacefully after a morning of playing his cello in a beautiful park setting for a small audience. He was doing what he loved in a setting he loved. Known as Bubba #1 to his brothers and sister and a "gentle giant" to many friends, his quick wit, sarcastic humor, caring heart, and great musical presence will be missed in West Michigan and beyond.

A drive-through visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 5:00 – 6:30 pm, at First Congregational UCC, 865 Lincoln Lake Avenue SE, Lowell, MI. Friends and family are invited to drive through the circle drive to honor the life of Steven VanRavenswaay. A table will be placed at the entry to allow you to leave notes and cards to express your thoughts while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.



