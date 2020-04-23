|
|
Stuart Lee Baker, 92, of Holland Michigan passed away on April 20, 2020.
He was born August 10, 1927 to John and Lena Baker, was Senior Class President and graduated from Holland High. A WWII Army veteran, he was also a semi-pro baseball player with the Holland Dutchman. Stuart was a charter member of Fellowship Reformed Church.
Stuart is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane; children, Lisa (James) Stout, Jonathan (Nancy) Baker, Daniel (Del) Baker; grandchildren, Kara (David) Fox, Bradley (Elena) Stout, Jillian (Marcus) Coleman, Kenneth Baker, Joseph Baker; great-grandchildren, Callahan and Tucker Fox. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jeanette Estell, William, Gerald, Henry, Bernard, Warren and Dale Baker.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery with Rev. Jim Baar of Fellowship Church officiating. A memorial celebration of Stuart's life will be held this summer.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland. The family extends their gratitude to Appledorn South Living Center for the excellent care Stuart received in his final days. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020