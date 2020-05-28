Stuart "Stu" Kolean
1934 - 2020
Stuart "Stu" Lynn Kolean, 86, passed away at home in Holland and went to his heavenly home on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in 1934 to Peter and Henrietta Kolean in Holland and would later graduate from Holland High School. He served in the US Army and would later marry Gertrude at the Women's Literary Club; they were married for 64 years. Stu was a die caster at Holland Die Cast for 28 years. Stuart was a longtime member of Beechwood Reformed Church. Among his favorite hobbies included the many hunting and fishing adventures with his family and time spent at the family cottage.
He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Henrietta Kolean, his in-laws George and Alice Jansen, sister-in-law Henrietta Kunen. Stu is survived by his wife Gertrude, children Warren Kolean and Sharon Rogers, Tim and Kim Kolean, Mark and Lora Kolean; grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Nichole, Alicia, Olivia, Jacob, Alexis and Michael. He is also survived by siblings John Kunen, Ron and Leana West, Wilma Martinie, Henry and Connie Walters.
A service to honor his life will be on Friday, May 29 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424, for immediate family only. However, military honors will be presented outside at 11:30 a.m. and guests are welcome to witness them and pay final respects to Stuart. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Beechwood Church. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Kolean family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
11:30 AM
Beechwood Church -- outside
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

