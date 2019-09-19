Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Sue Trevino Obituary
Sue Trevino, age 62, of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Ann Gross; brothers, Tim Gross, Charlie Keller; sister, Naome.
Mrs. Trevino is survived by her loving husband Rafael Trevino; brothers & sisters in-law, Consuelo (Hector), Tomas, Gabriel (Alicia), Chito, Janie, Antonia (Jesse), Adolfo (Yvette), Susana (Rolando), Rosana (Joe), Lola (Santos); nieces & nephews, Dana Olund, Crystal Gross, Shane Keller, David Keller; great nieces and nephews, many cousins and wonderful friends.
Sue was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive visitors Thursday September 19, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday September 20, at 11:00 am, at the Northwood Chapel with visitation one hour Prior.
Pastor Jesse Zuniga officiating. Interment in Overisel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423.
Professional Services entrusted to the Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
