On October 29, 2019, Susan Guyer, Loving mother of Todd (Geri Lynn) Guyer and Nan (Rob) Fulcher, passed away at the age of 76.
Susan was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 24, 1942 and moved to the Zeeland community in 2015. Mrs. Guyer graduated from Farmington High School in 1960. After graduation she attended Western Michigan University graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in education in 1964. Mrs. Guyer was an elementary school teacher in Milford, Michigan for four years until starting a family and becoming a homemaker. Susan was known for her quick wit, sarcasm, and dry sense of humor. She had an artistic sensibility and enjoyed painting, needlework, sewing, decorating, and gardening. She was interested in cultural arts, music, history, literature, and current events and she made sure to pass those interests on to her children. Susan had a patient and caring nature, always placing others before herself.
Mrs. Guyer is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Colin, Graham; dear brother, Tom (Connie) Pike; loving niece, Laura.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Guyer in 2017; nephew, Jeffrey in 1991.
The family will receive visitors Saturday November 2, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will follow visitation at 12:00 pm.
Father Cori Stoppel Officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at the American House of Holland – Lighthouse Building and Hospice of Holland for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Mrs. Guyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2019