|
|
Susan S. Raak, age 97, of Holland died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Sue and her husband Ken owned and operated Dairy Maid Milk Depot on the northside of Holland for many years. She enjoyed family and was often the spark plug for getting family together for dinner and sometimes Bunco. Sue was involved in the activities at Appledorn Assisted Living South for the last seven years and usually had a jig saw puzzle she was working on in her apartment. Sue was a member of First Reformed Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Raak and two of her sons Keith and Bryan Raak.
She is survived by her son: Perry and Cherie Raak of Kent, WA; grandchildren: Trevin and Megan Raak of Renton, WA, Tineke and Donovan Raak Hanke of Dupont, WA, Tenae and Robert Linares of Fredericksburg, VA, Terika and Ryan Kramer of Seattle, WA and Jessica Raak of Tempe, AZ; great grandchildren: Chael, Benjamin, Joshua, Anora, Jaren, Amberly, Keaton, and Emmett; daughter-in-laws: Angie Raak of Chandler, AZ and Barbara Raak, Chicago, IL; brother: Vern and Mary Slagh of Zeeland, MI; sister: Joyce and Larry Houtman of Kalamazoo, MI; sister-in-laws: Eleanor Slagh of Zeeland, MI, Rainie Slagh of Zeeland, MI, Barbara Slagh of Zeeland, MI, Arloa Wirbel of Holland, MI and Pearl Scott of Grand Rapids, MI; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 25 at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street in Holland. Reverend Dr. Daniel Gillett will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Monday, February 24 at Downtown Chapel, 29 East Ninth Street in Holland. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers can be given to the RCA summer camp scholarship fund at First Reformed Church.To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020