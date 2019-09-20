|
Susan J. Schaap, age 74, of Holland passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Appledorn assisted Living Center South.
Susan worked at Meijer "Thrifty Acres" on the northside for 17 years and as a realtor assistant for 13 years. Though the only career she ever dreamed of was as a wife and mother.
Susan was born in 1945 in Holland, MI the 4th child and 3rd daughter of James Harris and Jeanette (Broekema) Steggerda. She experienced her childhood in Lynden, WA until the family returned to Holland, where she attended Holland Christian schools until she transferred to Holland High to participate in Dutch Dance. She graduated in 1963, and two years later she married Ronald Schaap, her husband of almost 30 years. He preceded her in death in 1996.
She is survived by her children: Kevin "Kip" Schaap and Lisa Van Der Kolk of Holland, and Michael and Julie Schaap of Holland; grandchildren: Sydney Schaap and Evan Schaap; sisters and brother: Rosanne and William Lokker of Boise, ID, Nancy and Richard Noggle of Harbor Springs, MI and Jim Steggerda of Holland; in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Pastor Amy Klanderman will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-3 pm prior to the service at Northwood Chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland, Holland Historical Society or . To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019