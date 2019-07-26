|
|
Susan (Fox) Sheppard, 74, passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at Appledorn Assisted Living.
Susan was born on April 17, 1945, in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Arla and Ruth (Munshower) Fox. Raised in both Colver and Homer City, PA she was a graduate of Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg, PA and the Altoona School of Nursing in Altoona, PA. She proudly served her country as an officer in the United States Army Nurse Corps, with a tour in Da Nang, Vietnam at the 95th Evacuation Hospital and a tour in Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany. Throughout her service she obtained the rank of Captain and received multiple commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Overseas Service Bar.
After her military service and living in Texas for a few years she moved to Holland, MI in 1971. She worked at the Lifesaver's Plant for 6 years before continuing her nursing career as a Registered Nurse at Holland Hospital for the next 25 years in their obstetrics department. She retired in 2005.
Susan married Richard Sheppard on April 6, 1974 and celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary earlier this year. She is survived by her husband Richard, her children Laura Sheppard of Grand Rapids, MI, Sandra (Sheppard) Hayes of Holland, MI, and Michael Sheppard also of Holland, MI; grandchildren Austin, Trever, Owen, Morgen, and Myles; brother Levi Fox of Romeoville, IL; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.
A Funeral service with Military Honors will be 11:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Northwood Chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, 349 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 26, 2019