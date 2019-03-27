|
After a brief, unexpected illness, Susan Lynn Westrate passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early hours of March 19th, 2019.
Sue grew up in Holland, attending Holland Public Schools where she was captain of the state championship gymnastics team. She received her bachelor's degree in Dance and Business from Hope College. She spent most of her early summers and many of her vacations at her happy place in a cottage on Lake Geneserath, Beaver Island. Spending days in the woods and on the lake with her family were the best of times and are precious memories for her entire family. Work in later years took her and her husband Pete to Mississippi and then to Worchester Massachusetts where they lived happily in recent years.
Sue has been joyfully reunited with her father Dave Kempker. She is survived by her soul mate and husband Pete Westrate, her four children, Tanner and Davis Bryant, Hannah and Gabby Westrate; her mother Mary Kempker; mother in law Marcia Westrate Butterfield; brothers David (Karen) Kempker and Dan (Karen) Kempker; brothers and sisters in law Will (Caroline) Westrate, Brian Westrate, Heather Westrate, Kara (Russ) Burns, and Kyle (Sasha) DeYoung; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. There will be a private memorial service for the family and immediate friends to celebrate the life of Susan – a life whose candle burned bright but much too fast.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope College Dance program.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019