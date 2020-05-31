Susana Klein, age 64, of Holland, MI, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 22nd, 2020. Born in San Bernardo, Durango, Mexico. Her family moved to the Holland and Zeeland area in 1963. In a moment of pride, Susana with her parents and many of her siblings became citizens of the United States in 1995.
Susana enjoyed spending time with family and friends, laughing and always had a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Susana was able to quickly establish connections with people. Many considered her a maternal figure in their lives due to the abundance of love she was willing to share with them.
Susana lived graciously and courageously until the very end.
She is survived by her husband and her soulmate of 38 years, Edward Klein; two sons, Robert(Holly) Marty from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Joshua Marty from NYC and Samantha(Bryan) Sarver from Portage, MI; 2 grandchildren: Kendall Sarver and Mason Marty; her siblings, Oscar Rios, Elva VanRegenmorter, Rene Rios, Luis Rios, Alfonso Rios, Estella Eaves, Alisia Rios-Alanis, Dolores Rios-Medellin and Robert Rios.
Susana was preceded in death by her parents, Eusebio and Martina Rios; mother-in-law, Barbara Klein and her late husband, Richard Marty.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susana's name can be made to the Allegan Wings of Hope Hospice (wingsofhopehospice.com/donate).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 31, 2020.