Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Susana Raber


1947 - 2019
Susana Raber Obituary
Susana Rodriguez Raber, 72, of Grand Rapids, died Saturday, August 3, 3019, at Mercy Health St. Mary's Campus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Raber in 2008, her parents, and a sister.
She attended the Catholic Church.
Susana is survived by her caregiver and sister, Veronica and Lane Persenaire; nephews and niece, Daniel Ruiz, Marc Ruiz and Venessa Persenaire; sisters, Lourdes Rodriguez de Monter, Rebecca Rodriguez de Noyola, and Maria Rodriguez Trejo.Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Mercy Health St. Mary's Hospital. Visitation will be 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, August 5, at the funeral home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
