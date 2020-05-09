We met Suzanne about five years ago on the beach in Macatawa after she arrived on her bike. She was having some difficulty walking in the sand so we escorted her to her favorite spot on the beach. We were new to the community and Suzanne gave us some insight about the history of Macatawa which she loved so much. She explained her permanent home was in St. Louis and we had previously lived in St. Louis so we had that in common, along with our love of summers in Michigan. We continued to run into her on the beach that summer and a few times in the years after. She was a delight, always witty and charming: a reflection of the community we were grateful to be a part of. We will miss her class and grace.



JP Cartmill and Roman Kulich

Atlanta and Macatawa



Neighbor