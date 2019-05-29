|
Suzanne Witsmeer, age 76, passed away on May 26, 2019.
Suzanne was known as a loving person and was a tremendous wife. She was an active member of Peace CRC in South Holland, IL prior to moving to Holland area. She volunteered for many years the ministries of MOPS and Coffee Break. She was loved by the staff of Golden Orchard Assisted Living where she and her husband lived for the last few years.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; Toby and Wilma Noteboom; stepmother, Jennie Noteboom; and sister-in-law, Ruth Jacobsma.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; son, Robert Witsmeer; brother-in-law, A. James and Ruth Witsmeer; sister-in-law, Alice and Roger Harbin; sister-in-law, Dorothy and Gary Broekhuizen; and brother-in-law, John Jacobsma.
Funeral services are at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Third CRC, 10 W. Central, Zeeland, MI 49464 with a time of visitation with the family starting at 1:00 pm also at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given in Suzanne's honor to Third CRC.
Burial to take place in Fort Custer Cemetery.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019