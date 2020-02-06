|
Sylvia Alicia Banks born to Emmett Brown and Leonardine Jackson on March 30, 1942. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved deeply and her love was always unconditional. She was a gentle caring soul always willing to give her last. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord. She was a long-time resident of Holland, MI and member of Full Gospel All Nations Pentecostal Church before moving to Ft. Myers Florida in 2018.
Sylvia A. Banks, age 77 went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center where she was surrounded by family. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Leonardine Jackson and Emmett Brown; grandparents Leonard and Glady, and special friends Samuel L. Banks, and Carolyn Young.
Surviving are her Children: Monique (Richard) Anderson, Raedeana Banks (Mike), Grandchildren Kamial (Lincoln) Golden, Kamesha Ewing, Kalisha (David) Morin, Sylvia Coleman, Isaiah Coleman, Mykele Banks, Great Grandchildren Kamarion, Taliah, Desmond, Perris, Alfred, Aneasa, Aaliyah, Yvonne, Deanna, Denzel, Alicia, Josiah, Penelope, Lynneen, Kataleia, Meki, Naliah, Maliaya, and William. Siblings, Emmetta C. Rose, Penelope Brown, Emmett (Maria) Brown, Jr., Emmett M. (Carmel) Brown, Emmalene Brown, David Brown. Aunt Naomi Ruth Brown and Uncle Earl Jacob Stoutemire, God-Children Jeremy Simpson and Sable Brown and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Matthew 11:28-30
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."
Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday (February 8) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2020