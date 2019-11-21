|
|
Sylvia L. Kraai, age 102, of Holland died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Appledorn Assisted Living Center North.
She was a charter member of First Presbyterian Church where she folded the bulletin for over 60 years. Sylvia retired from GE after many years of service. She loved playing cards and could compete in any type of card game. She volunteered as a Dutch Dancer at Dutch village until she was over 90 years old. Sylvia was a member of Evergreen Commons where she enjoyed playing bingo. She loved embroidery and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Kraai in 1989. And 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by her children: Jackie and Carl Hallett of Holland, Dale Kraai of Laguna Niguel, CA and Leon Jr. and Gail Kraai of Jackson, MI; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 695 State Street in Holland. Rev. Linda Knieriemen will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019