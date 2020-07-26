1/1
Sylvia Russ
1944 - 2020
Ms. Sylvia Diane Russ, age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in Union City, TN on February 3, 1944 to Ilar & Dorothy (Sanders) Marshall. Ms. Russ worked for Holland Home Care until retiring in 2011. Sylvia enjoyed playing cards, flowers, gardening, yard sales with her sister & walks in the woods.
She is survived by Children, Terry (Amie) Russ, Gary (Andrea) Russ; grandchildren, Jase, Jasper & Jillian Russ; siblings, Barbara (Warren) Van Nuil, Jimmy Marshall, Vicki Marshall; many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends; father of her children, Perry; mother-in-law, Beulah Richardson; sister-in-law, Brenda Naill. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane; brother, Jerry.
The service is Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 1:00 PM at Clock Chapel - Muskegon with Pastor Joe Johnson officiating. Internment in Robinson Township Cemetery.
Visitation is Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon. MEMORIAL: Michigan Nature Association. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
