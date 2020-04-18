Home

Sylvia Van Dyke Obituary
On April 14, 2020, Sylvia Jean Van Dyke, loving mother of Nick (Sheryl) Van Dyke and Kristi (Lonnie Primavera) Anys, passed on at the age of 88.
Sylvia was born and raised in Holland, MI. She attended Holland Public Schools and is a graduate of Holland High School. Mrs. Van Dyke married the love of her life, Alvin Roger Van Dyke, following graduation and they enjoyed 65 beautiful years of marriage. Sylvia was an active long time-member of First Reformed Church in Holland. She was employed by Stow Davis for many years as a traffic manager. Sylvia was the first woman to be a traffic manager at the company. She loved playing cards with her sisters, giving to charities and collecting art. Most importantly Sylvia enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Van Dyke is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Luke Anys, Nicole Van Dyke and Collin Van Dyke.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mrs. Van Dyke to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Tomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020
