Tatianna Robertson
2000 - 2020
Tatianna Rose Robertson, age 20 of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
As a baby of 17 months to 20 years old, this beautiful girl valiantly battled a brain tumor.
Despite years of surgeries and chemo, she was a girl scout, Harry Potter fan, loved Halloween and reading, graduated from West Ottawa High School, had a loving boyfriend, and had a job while also taking classes at Davenport. She loved playing cards and being sassy when she won. She had a sweet beautiful smile but could also wear the cutest grumpy face when she felt the need. She loved her pets and her family; and always stayed positive. Being tremendously tired and weak though from years of battling, she closed her eyes for the last time on Thursday. While surrounded by her family, her perfect porcelain skin glowed even in her death.
Tatianna was preceded in death by her grandfather, Vernon Robertson.
She is survived by her parents, Terrisah and Tom Robertson; brother Taaron Robertson; grandparents Terry (Rose) Boeve and Brenda Robertson; fiancé Coty Downing; aunts Brenda (Tony) Overbeek and Jennifer Boeve; cousins Elliott Overbeek and Tessa Overbeek; uncle Steve (Tami) Robertson; aunt Lisa Robertson; cousins Angela, Bianca, and Aiden Jerding; special family friend Proeuy Sing; many extended family and friends.
A celebration of Tatianna's life is being planned for the next summer in July.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Albert Cornelius and the staff at DeVos Children's Hospital for the care and support they gave to Tatianna and her family over the years.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the DeVos Children's Hospital Pediatric Oncology Department in memory of Tatianna.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Robertson family.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
