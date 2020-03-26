|
Ted Edgar Boeve died Sunday, March 22 in Holland, MI. Born in Akron, Ohio he spent most of his youth in Zeeland. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Marie Boeve and sister, Delores Cliffman and in-laws - John and Mary Vande Wege.
He is survived by his wife Mary Juliann ("Muncie") and four children, Theodore and Karlene Boeve of Interlochen, Julie and David Olsen of Holland, John Boeve of Austin, Texas, and Mary Ann and Rick Collison of Canton. Also surviving are grandchildren Mark and Bonnie, and great grandson Lawson of Hudsonville, MI, Michelle Boeve of Paris, France and Kathryn Olsen of Portland, Oregon.
Others are brother John and Nan Boeve of Osprey, Florida and sister Betty and Al Kraai of Zeeland and in-laws John and Nanette Vande Wege of Naples, Florida.
Ted graduated from Zeeland High School, Hope College and had graduate degrees from the University of Michigan and University of Chicago.
He taught four years at Byron Center and Kellogsville high schools, and 32 years at Holland Junior and Senior high schools, teaching U.S. history and coaching football and golf.
An ardent golfer, until recently Ted was still playing three times a week and shot 10 certified holes in one. He served as president of the HEA and was a chief negotiator.
An army veteran of WWII he served during 1945 and 1946 and was a member of the American Legion and its band. He was a member of Trinity Reformed Church and their choir.
Ted and Muncie were married for 71 years (1949) and enjoyed 50 years of motorcycling near and far, taking trips and spent 27 winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Cremation has taken place. No visitation. A spring celebration of life will be announced and held in Holland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Commons of Evergreen would be appreciated. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2020