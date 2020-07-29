Ted Kempkers, age 79, of Drenthe passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 under Hospice Care.
Ted was owner/operator of his semi-truck and liked being out on the open road. He had an awesome golf cart that he would take everywhere possible. Ted had a strong relationship with his grandchildren and sons-in-law and always looked forward to the day when they went to the annual Macatawa Bay Duck Club Event. And Ted and his family frequently went to the Silver Creek Horse Camp where the family would ride horses while he cared for the camp and was considered the beloved camp cook. But the thing he enjoyed most was being out on his boat fishing. Ted was always positive and encouraging to his family and friends.
Ted is survived by his dear wife of 48 years, Fran and children: Chris and Mark Kammeraad and Darlene and Greg Gibbie all of Holland; grandchildren: Cody and Lynsae Kammeraad, Jessica and Kyle Lorenz, Brad and Katie Gibbie; 4 Great grandchildren; sisters: Norma DeWitt and Jan and Arkie Goodin, Several brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will take place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Spectrum Health Hospice. Arrangements by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com