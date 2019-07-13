|
|
Ted J. Vander Hulst, age 66, of Holland died Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.
Being involved in AA was a significant part of Ted's life. He stayed close to this group of friends, who helped and encouraged each other along each individual journey. Ted really enjoyed the outdoors, he liked sitting out in his yard by his flower garden and trees, camping and golfing. Ted could relax watching the Detroit Tigers or any Detroit or Michigan team. He retired from Ideal Window Cleaners after many years of service. Ted continued his window cleaning after retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gerrit and Marilyn Vander Hulst and his brother Larry Vander Hulst.
He is survived by his son: Ted Vander Hulst Jr. of Holland; brothers and sister: Jack and Pat Vander Hulst of Grandville, MI, Lori VanGessel of Bryon Twp., MI, Ron and Donna Vander Hulst of Kalkaska, MI, David and Karen Vander Hulst of Kentwood, MI and Steven Vander Hulst of Grand Rapids, MI; sister-in-law: Sandy Vander Hulst of Wyoming, MI; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1495 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI 49424. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 13, 2019