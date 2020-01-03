|
Tena Klomp, age 91 of Olive Center, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at American House.
She is survived by her children: Judy and Larry Le Poire, Randy and Val Klomp, Vonnie and Dwight Vander Zwaag, Sue and Mike Poel, Barb and Jerry Hassevoort; daughter-in-law Tammy Klomp; grandchildren: Jennifer and Shawn Joslyn, Becky and Rob Spykerman, Liz and Matt Anderson, Chris and Heather Le Poire, Nick and Katie Klomp, Adam and Angela Klomp, Jeff and Jenny Klomp, Trevor and Kayla Vander Zwaag, Brandon and Alicia Klomp, Chelsea Klomp, Zachary and Taylor Klomp, Jamie Poel, Carly Poel, Josie Poel, Christian Poel, Jake and Megan Hassevoort, Brian Hassevoort, Allie and Zack Lindell and 24 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Eleanor Klomp.
She was preceded in death by her husband Julius in 1981 and her son John in 2009. Tena retired from Herman Miller. In her retirement she worked at Resthaven Maplewoods, she was a Kids Hope mentor and she sang in the Evergreen Commons Choir.
Tena's family would like to thank the staff at American House and Hospice of Holland for the loving care given to their mother.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Faith United Reformed Church, 8270 120th Avenue, West Olive, MI 49460. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith United Reformed Church or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020