Teresa DeGeus
1952 - 2020
Saturday July 11, 2020 Teresa DeGeus went to her heavenly home and is now with God and loved ones she has missed. She was 68 years old.

Terry was born February 28, 1952 to Ronald and Katheran Straight. She graduated from Zeeland High School and was retired and living in Holland Michigan. She was married to her husband Michael for 43 years and raised her son Christopher.

Terry loved music, writing songs and poems, drawing, and reading. She also enjoyed listening to her husband play his drums and guitar and loved taking pictures and long car rides. She loved reading her Bible and was close to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was never ashamed of telling people of her God. She loved all animals, especially her 3 cats. Her favorite pastime was making other people happy by re-posting fun animal pictures. She was loving, kind, compassionate, and a great listener.

Terry was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Marion DeGeus and mother-in-law, Betty DeGeus.

She is survived by her husband Mike; son, Chris and his girlfriend Deidre Humbarger; parents, Ronald & Katheran Straight; stepmother-in-law, Sue DeGeus; sisters, Elaine (Keith) Day, Ronda (Chuck) Woldring, Ruth (Mark) Edsall; sister-in-law, Lynette Gallager; brother-in-law, Darwin (Christine) DeGeus, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will gather on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 17, 2020.
