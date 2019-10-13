|
|
On Sunday October 6, 2019, Teresa Elizabeth DiGuiseppe, passed on at the age of 92.
Teresa was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 4, 1927 to Joseph and Amelia DeMartino. She was Married to the late Mr. Louis DiGuiseppe and was a long time resident of the Holland community.
Mrs. DiGuiseppe always put her family first and was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She was an artist, a feminist before it was fashionable, a lifelong educator, an art teacher at, Tottenville High School in Staten Island, New York and an athlete after it seemed feasible. Teresa was educated at New York University and the Pratt Institute.
She is survived by her adoring family, Amy, Craig, Gavin and Connor Bade of Holland, Lynn, Patrick, Brooke and Morgan Turner of Chester, New Jersey and Louis, Pam, Macie and Joseph DiGuiseppe of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Edward DeMartino of North Carolina.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday October 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave, Holland. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the ceremony. Father Michael Cilibraise will celebrate the mass. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the – Greater Michigan Chapter, 4081 Cascade Rd SE Suite 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 or the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd # 150, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019