Terrill "Terry" Coster passed away peacefully at his home in West Olive on Oct 21, 2019. Terry grew up in Holland with his parents Bernard, Helene and sister Marylynn. Graduated from Holland High School class of 56'. He owned an electronics repair shop called TC Electronics for many years, also enjoyed DJing. The past 38 years he has been employed at Teerman's of Holland.
Terry was preceded in death by his Son, Christopher 1960; Mother, Helene (Klaver) Coster 1994; Father, Bernard Coster 2010; Son in law, Raymond (Rick) Mayrand 2016; Wife, Julie Coster 2019.
He is survived by his four children, Tammie Mayrand, Scott (Deanna) Coster, Josh (Ashley) Coster & Casey Coster. Eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sister Marylynn (Loren) Redder. Also by his co-workers at Teermans who were a second family to him and his dear neighbors.
A memorial visitation will be Friday Oct 25 from 12-1 at Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel, 29 East 9th Street. Graveside services will be 1:30 pm at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019