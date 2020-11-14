Terry C. Beck was born in Holland, November 13th 1937 to Cecil W. Beck and Elanor Beck. He went to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ on November 4th 2020, Terry was a graduate of Holland High School class of 1956. He served in the United States Navy Reserves with an honorable discharge from 1955 to 1963. He retired from BASF Chemical Company and a second retirement from T.J Maxx. He was a faithful volunteer for the Holland Community Hospital for 19 years. As well as a lifelong founding member of Peace Lutheran Church Of Holland until his untimely passing. He is preceded in death by his parents Cecil W. Beck, Eleanor (Beck) Larson, step father Herman Larson, grand daughter Rachel Ott. Father and mother in law Lester & Alice Woldring, brother in law Dan Martinovich. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Shirley Beck, Daughter Kim Beck and family, Son Doug and Becky Beck and family. Larry and Julie Beck and family, Tom and Debra Beck. Survived by grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, his sister Linda Meister and family. His brother and sister in law Kurt and Patty Schoenfeld and family, sister in law Mary Martinovich and family, brother and sister in law Bruce and Denise Woldering and family. Please make any charitable donations in his memory to Peace Lutheran Church (389 James St Holland, MI 49424)
A private service and burial will take place with his immediate family on November 13th 2020, following a graveside service arranged by Dykstra Funeral Home and Restlawn Memorial Gardens, a memorial will be held for Terry to be announced at a later date for friends and family.