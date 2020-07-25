Terry Blacklock, 79 of Allegan, was reunited with the love of his life on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a ferocious battle with cancer. He came to the U.S. from Plymouth, England when he was 14. Traveling with his family on the ship "Queen Mary," landing in NYC. Since they had family in Traverse City, they chose to live there. After high school, Terry proudly joined the U.S. Navy. After that, he owned "Terry's Custom Canvas," and moved on to the Slick Craft Boat Company. In 1984, he became an Army National Guard Recruiter. He loved that job, loved our country and won many awards. He retired in 2000, where he spent his day fishing, hunting and following politics. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee; mother and father, Bob and Beatrice Bayless; and mother-in-law, Beatrice Wendt. Surviving are his children, Angela and Jim Scudder, Chris and Eileen Blacklock and Marcie and Jim Fredricks; grandchildren, Chloe Scudder, Alison Scudder, Marshall Blacklock, Justin Blacklock, Emily Fredricks, Kori and Brandon Ponicki; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Blacklock and Keaggan Ponicki.

The family will receive friends at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Interment will take place at Lindsley Cemetery, Cheshire Township.

The family wishes to thank Walt and Cookie Klotz, Allegan General Hospital and the V.A. for all of their help and comfort during Terry's illness. Thanks to Swan Lake Store for their special kindness. Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.





