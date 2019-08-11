|
|
Terry Lee Mulder, 73, passed away late Wednesday night, August 7th, 2019 at the Medilodge of Holland, under the care of Hospice of Holland with his family at his side. The son of Kenneth & Joyce (Jacobs) Mulder, he was born May 11th, 1946 in Holland. Terry was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam era, decorated with the National Service Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam with Campaign Device, and Expert Marksmanship with M-14 Bar. He will be remembered for his two mottos; "Ride to live, live to ride", and "Freedom is not free". Terry found joy out on the open road riding his cherished motorcycle. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Roxanne Mulder; children, Dawn & Tim Solomon, Kandy & John Jones, and Leslie Mulder; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchilren; and many other friends and family. A committal service will take place at 1:00 P.M., Friday, August 16th, 2019 at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, with full military honors to conclude the service. Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of refreshments and fellowship at VFW Post #2144, 175 W. 8th Street, Holland, 49423. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019