Terry Smit
March 15, 1947 – July 20, 2020
On Monday morning, July 20, 2020, Terry met Jesus face to face. Terry, his brother, Keith Smit, and his cousin, Dan Jager, were owners of Peaceful Road Farms and Hopkins Elevator. Terry was a trusted animal nutritionist. In 2013, the sons of the partners, Paul Smit, Andy Smit, Dave Smit, John Smit, Nate Jager and Eric Jager took over the management of the farm and elevator, but the original partners still had an active role in both operations. Music was a great joy in Terry's life. In 2001, he built The Big Rock Music Barn, which has been a blessing to many.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Amy Smit (daughter-in-law), Becky (Stan) VanderPol, Andy (Lisa) Smit and Emily (Kevin) Martin; siblings, Kathy (Ken) Klaasen, Sara Post, Keith (Deb) Smit, Julie (Stan) Alphenaar and Trudy (Phil) Eshuis; grandchildren, Zachary (Brittany) Smit, Devin Smit, Olivia Smit, Elaina Smit, Grace (Chan) Kim, Lucy (Reuben) Veen, Jonah Vander Pol, Silas Vander Pol, McKenna Black, Ethan Black, Ericka Black, Luke Martin, Blake Martin and Vivian Martin; great-grandchildren, Paul Smit, Ivy Smit, Thatcher Smit and Elias Kim.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Elleen Smit; son, Paul Smit; grandson, Dillon Black; and brother-in-law, Russ Post.
Memorial donations may be made in Terry's name to At the Master's Feet – Elevator Fund or Missionary Fund at 814 21st St., Otsego, Michigan, 49078.
Per Terry's wishes, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at The Big Rock Music Barn on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM followed by a big supper held outside with tents, so that social distancing may be observed. Please join us as we celebrate Terry's life and heavenly home. Gorden Funeral Residence is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
The Big Rock Music Barn
Gorden Funeral Residence, Hopkins Chapel
208 W. Main St.
Hopkins, MI 49328
269/793-7142
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 23, 2020
Terry was a great friend met in high school .They moved to Martin and started farming,got to help often and he help me often in my business. He always wanted to do things simple, easier,and more efficient,some tmes a good challenge for us. He will be missed by me and a lot of others for sure.
Henry Tuinstra
Friend
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
John Housler
July 22, 2020
Terry will always remembered for leaving just a positive imprint on the whole community. It never was about himself. We will miss him greatly.
Our love and sympathy to all of the family.
Jerry and Marilyn Fenner
Friend
July 22, 2020
The 1st time I called to ask what the Big Rock Music Barn was all about, Jeanne warned me that Terry would insist that I dance with him. I did not know how to dance, but when Terry did insist, he made it the most natural and enjoyable of experiences. I was so glad that one evening at the Barn, I was able to share a memorable experience we had together as middle school students. Terry was always such a kind person. Working with him on our High School Reunions was a real pleasure. The Kalamazoo Christian School Class of 1965 will miss you dearly and someday we will all join you in your Heavenly Home.
Joan Odehnal
Classmate
July 22, 2020
What a GODLY giving couple.
Each time I planned a Martin 1952 graduation reunion their gift of a hall to accommodate our needs was such a blessing.
Their support of various groups we know was very helpful.
That kindness will always be remembered
Forever friends,
Donna (Lyons) Flegal & 1952 graduates



Donna Flegal & Martin class of 1952
Friend
July 22, 2020
Terry was one of the most spiritual men I knew. I can still remember him as my Sunday School teacher back in the day. He has blessed many people in his lifetime! He will be missed but now is HOME!
Robert VandenBerg
Friend
