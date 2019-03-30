|
Terry VandeWater, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at Appledorn Living Center.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; children Tom VandeWater (Wendy),
Douglas Kuyers (Ayde) and Patti Bing (Ken). Seven grandchildren; Todd Bing (Jen), Tyler Bing (Becky), Angela Rastetter (Jeremy), Emily Kuyers (Chris Prevette), Ben VandeWater (Natalie), Sam VandeWater (Saige), Max VandeWater (Megan) and eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters; Bonnie Vander Kooi (Dave) Fonda Marlink (Bill) and Keni Moon (Mike); two sister-in-laws: Mary Stryker (John) and Susan Myers (Steve). Terry is predeceased by his parents, Teno and Marian VandeWater and his in-laws, Nelson and Elizabeth Van Koevering.
Terry was born March 14, 1937 in Holland, Michigan. He attended Holland Public Schools, Hope College, University of Michigan and Michigan State. After a stint in the Army and several years of teaching, he began a career at Herman Miller in the communications department. He stayed for twenty-six years and won many awards for his writing.
Terry was a man of many words. He loved to talk-about anything-especially religion. He wrote one novel and three teaching workbooks on business communications. He loved to read, ride his bike, go to Big Apple Bagel Shop, sing in choirs-church, Hope College Chorus and even solo work. An award winning photographer and creative gardener, Terry was also a great cook. Terry and Nancy loved to travel and spent many happy days on European river cruises.
Teaching ranked high on Terry's loves. He taught English in High School, Grand Rapids Community College and Davenport. After he retired from Herman Miller he had his dream job of teaching English at Hope College for 3 semesters.
Above all Terry loved God, his family and life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Church, 77 West 11th Street, Holland, Michigan on Saturday, April 9 at 11 am. Visitation before the service from 10-10:45 am. We thank the staff at Appledorn for their loving and tender care of Terry. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland or Hope Church. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019