Terry Wyngarden

Terry Lane Wyngarden, 61, passed on to receive a new and glorified body with his heavenly Father on Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Wendell, and sister Gail and Rick Brink. Terry is survived by his mother Dorothea, sister Lynn Reynolds, Cheryl Murphree, brothers Breck, Ryan, Shea and David Wyngarden and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-6pm, Wednesday, September 30, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Wyngarden family.