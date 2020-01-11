|
Thelma Haveman, age 89, of Holland, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Thelma loved her children and devoted her life to them. She was a beautician in her early years and also loved bowling.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 1995; her sisters, Joyce Ramsey and Mildred Behrer; and her brother, Jarvis Ter Haar.
Thelma is survived by her children, Mark (Kathy) Haveman of Allegan, Dean (Janine) Haveman of Holland, Todd Haveman of Holland, Thea (Thomas) Hooker of Holland; grandchildren, Eli Hooker, Mark A. (Jennifer) Haveman, April (Daniel) Holly, Shane (Hailey) Kaylor, Derek Kaylor; 9 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great Great Grandchild; In-Laws, Edward Haveman of Zeeland, Bernard (Sandy) Haveman of Hudsonville, Gladys Haveman of Hudsonville, Mary Haveman of Holland, Chris Haveman of Holland, Connie (Ken) Vugteveen of Hudsonville, Kathie (Chester) Bauman of Holland.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00am Tuesday, January 14, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Rev. Leigh Van Kempen will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-6:00pm Monday, January 13, also at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 11, 2020