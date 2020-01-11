Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Haveman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Haveman


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Haveman Obituary
Thelma Haveman, age 89, of Holland, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Thelma loved her children and devoted her life to them. She was a beautician in her early years and also loved bowling.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 1995; her sisters, Joyce Ramsey and Mildred Behrer; and her brother, Jarvis Ter Haar.
Thelma is survived by her children, Mark (Kathy) Haveman of Allegan, Dean (Janine) Haveman of Holland, Todd Haveman of Holland, Thea (Thomas) Hooker of Holland; grandchildren, Eli Hooker, Mark A. (Jennifer) Haveman, April (Daniel) Holly, Shane (Hailey) Kaylor, Derek Kaylor; 9 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great Great Grandchild; In-Laws, Edward Haveman of Zeeland, Bernard (Sandy) Haveman of Hudsonville, Gladys Haveman of Hudsonville, Mary Haveman of Holland, Chris Haveman of Holland, Connie (Ken) Vugteveen of Hudsonville, Kathie (Chester) Bauman of Holland.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00am Tuesday, January 14, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Rev. Leigh Van Kempen will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-6:00pm Monday, January 13, also at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -