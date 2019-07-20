Home

Thelma Kruse


1932 - 2019
Thelma Kruse Obituary
Thelma Jean Kruse, age 87, of Holland, went peacefully to glory on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
She was born in Antrim County on May 5, 1932, to Cyrus and Catherine Goeman, and she later married Neil K. Kruse in 1955. Thelma and Neil were longtime and very active members of Maplewood Reformed Church. Thelma loved spending time with her family and friends.
Thelma was preceded in death by her grandson, Caleb TerHorst, and her husband of 59 years, Neil K. Kruse in 2015.
She leaves behind their children: Pamela and Doug Valkema, Pat and Scott TerHorst, Tim Kruse and fiancé Shelly Jager all of Holland, Tom and Kelly Kruse of Mt. Pleasant, SC, greatly loved grandchildren: Dustin and Liz Valkema, Jermell and Emily Valkema, Aysha Valkema, Kendra Valkema, Joshua and Hollie TerHorst, Ashley TerHorst, Jordan TerHorst and fiancé Jessica Nienhaus, Ryan and Holly Kruse, Thaddeus Kruse, Cameron and Brinslea Kruse, Grant Kruse and Tiffany Meyer, Davis Kruse; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral and committal services will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019, at Maplewood Reformed Church, 133 E 34th St., with Chaplain Leigh Van Kempen officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sunday, July 21, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 20, 2019
