Thelma Lois Nelson, age 98, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a friend to a countless number of others. Her kind spirit was infectious throughout her life. She was born on January 28, 1922 to Rolla and Mary (Otte) House on her family farm in Genoa, Ohio, where she learned the great value of hard work, a loving family, and the importance of worship and fellowship with other believers.

Thelma earned a Christian Worker degree from Bible Holiness Seminary. It was here that she met a shy, studious young man who became the love of her life, Bob Calvin Nelson. They were married in 1946 following Bob's service in World War II, and together they served Pilgrim Holiness and Wesleyan Church congregations and communities throughout Michigan: Lapeer, Hope, Sterling, Sparlingville, Holland, Owosso, and Ithaca. As a pastor's wife Thelma was an active participant in each congregation they served, playing the piano in worship, teaching Sunday School and Bible School classes, and providing leadership in missionary societies. She led a very active prayer life, and in recent years still blessed people with her prayers in her assisted living home. Thelma's goal throughout her life was to lift people up and draw them closer to the love and mercy of Jesus. Her love for people was a driving force in her life and showed in the way she compassionately respected and treated others. Her heart's desire was for everyone to know the joy of living for Jesus.

Thelma was predeceased by her loving husband, The Reverend Bob Nelson; her parents, Rolla and Mary House; two brothers, Harold (Ruth) House and The Reverend Meredith (Elsie) House; and three sisters, Lucille (Vern) Smith, Willo (The Reverend Harold) Rickner, and Leona (Mack) Johnston. She is survived by her daughter Gladys (The Reverend Roger) Van Donkelaar of Brooksville, Florida; and sons Bob William (Jan) Nelson of Owosso, Michigan, and Dan (Chris) Nelson of Grand Haven, Michigan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Dolores (Merle) Friesen of Montgomery, Alabama.

Thelma's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for her caregivers at Oliver Woods Retirement Village who lovingly and faithfully tended to her needs over the past five years, and more recently Grace Hospice nurses who cared for her with great compassion.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso, Michigan. There will be a funeral and committal service at 12 noon on Thursday, November 19 at the Kilwy Family Cemetery in Cedar (Good Harbor), Michigan, officiated by The Reverend Roger Van Donkelaar.

Memorial contributions in honor of Thelma may be given to World Missionary Press, 19168 Co Rd 146, P. O. Box 120, New Paris, Indiana 46553. Funeral arrangements are provided by Nelson-House Funeral Home, Owosso.



