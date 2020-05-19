06/27/1937- 05/15/2020
Theodore A. Du Mez, of Holland, Michigan died unexpectedly and comfortably on Friday, May 15, 2020.
An accomplished and talented youth, he earned his Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts and graduated from Holland High School. After completing his undergraduate degree at Hope College, he went on to earn his master's degree from University of Kentucky. A consummate gentleman and statesman, Ted had a distinguished career with the Central Intelligence Agency before retiring and returning to Holland to run the family business, Du Mez Brothers Department Store. He was active in the community and enjoyed life-long learning opportunities offered by Hope Academy of Senior Professionals (HASP).
Ted attended First Presbyterian Church in Holland, Michigan with many dear and lifelong friends. His compassionate heart, quick wit and zest for life had an influence on everyone he knew. Ted's greatest joys were spending time with his family, traveling with his beloved wife and golfing with the 'Friday Boys'.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Du Mez, parents Theodore and Anita Zuidewind Du Mez, and brother, John Du Mez. He is survived by his children Alex & Debbie, Tim & Deb, Jason & Kris, and six grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Holland in his memory. As he would often say in jest, "Go straight home now." For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 19, 2020.