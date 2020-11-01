Theodore "Ted" Dubbink, 88, of Royal Park in Zeeland, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Ted was born on the Dubbink family farm in Hamilton on July 13, 1932, to Joe and Henrietta (Kempker) Dubbink. He married Myrtle Schra in 1953. Ted served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ted always farmed and raised hogs, but he also worked for many years at Fleetwood Furniture before his retirement. Ted and Myrtle were longtime members of Bentheim Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by Myrtle, his son Terry, son-in-law Jim Vandenbosch and several brothers and sisters. Ted enjoyed his time living at the Atrium at Royal Park Place and being known as "Terrific Teddy".
He is survived by his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Deb and Dave Gerrits, (Lindsey and Alan Nicholson [Olivia, Harper]), (Branden and Jenna Gerrits), (Aimee and Jeff Hofman [Brayden]), Dawn Vandenbosch, (Terry and Susan Vandenbosch), (Thomas and Abby Vandenbosch [Brooklyn, Ty, Drew]), (Travis and Jessica Vandenbosch [Jonathan, Ellie]); brothers: Howard Dubbink, Russ Dubbink; in-laws: Mildred Zoerhof, Gene and Marilyn Schra, Robert Schra, many extended family and friends.
A public graveside service will be held at 9:45 am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, 3560 47th Street, Hamilton 49419. A family memorial service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Man Ministries, or the Bentheim Reformed Church Missions Fund. www.yntemafh.com