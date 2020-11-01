1/1
Theodore Dubbink
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore "Ted" Dubbink, 88, of Royal Park in Zeeland, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Ted was born on the Dubbink family farm in Hamilton on July 13, 1932, to Joe and Henrietta (Kempker) Dubbink. He married Myrtle Schra in 1953. Ted served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ted always farmed and raised hogs, but he also worked for many years at Fleetwood Furniture before his retirement. Ted and Myrtle were longtime members of Bentheim Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by Myrtle, his son Terry, son-in-law Jim Vandenbosch and several brothers and sisters. Ted enjoyed his time living at the Atrium at Royal Park Place and being known as "Terrific Teddy".
He is survived by his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Deb and Dave Gerrits, (Lindsey and Alan Nicholson [Olivia, Harper]), (Branden and Jenna Gerrits), (Aimee and Jeff Hofman [Brayden]), Dawn Vandenbosch, (Terry and Susan Vandenbosch), (Thomas and Abby Vandenbosch [Brooklyn, Ty, Drew]), (Travis and Jessica Vandenbosch [Jonathan, Ellie]); brothers: Howard Dubbink, Russ Dubbink; in-laws: Mildred Zoerhof, Gene and Marilyn Schra, Robert Schra, many extended family and friends.
A public graveside service will be held at 9:45 am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, 3560 47th Street, Hamilton 49419. A family memorial service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Man Ministries, or the Bentheim Reformed Church Missions Fund. www.yntemafh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
09:45 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
will be missed Ted
Edward Boeve
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved