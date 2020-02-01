|
|
Theodore Hubert (Ted) Jungblut, 90, passed away Saturday January 18 in the loving company of his children; Maureen, Liesje, and John, having been predeceased by his daughter Nancy.
Ted was born in Grand Rapids and moved to Holland as a child, graduating from Holland High School in 1947 and joining the US Army after graduation. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii for 2 years, where he developed reconnaissance photos and a lifelong love of pineapple.
Ted settled in Holland, founding Holland Photography in 1954 and operating the business for 40 years. He started a family in 1960, raising his children and drawing satisfaction and quiet pride from them, a joy that was expanded and deepened by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was a longtime member of the Optimist Club, and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales since 1942.
Cremation has taken place, and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
He lived, he loved, and he will be missed.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 1, 2020