Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
616-455-9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Jungblut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Jungblut

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Jungblut Obituary
Theodore Hubert (Ted) Jungblut, 90, passed away Saturday January 18 in the loving company of his children; Maureen, Liesje, and John, having been predeceased by his daughter Nancy.
Ted was born in Grand Rapids and moved to Holland as a child, graduating from Holland High School in 1947 and joining the US Army after graduation. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii for 2 years, where he developed reconnaissance photos and a lifelong love of pineapple.
Ted settled in Holland, founding Holland Photography in 1954 and operating the business for 40 years. He started a family in 1960, raising his children and drawing satisfaction and quiet pride from them, a joy that was expanded and deepened by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was a longtime member of the Optimist Club, and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales since 1942.
Cremation has taken place, and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
He lived, he loved, and he will be missed.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ofield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -