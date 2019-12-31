Home

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Harderwyk Ministries
Theresa Bouwman


1948 - 2019
Theresa Bouwman Obituary
Theresa Bouwman, age 71 of Holland, passed away on December 28, 2019. Theresa was born in 1948 in Wommels, the Netherlands, and came to the United States when she was 10 years old. She enjoyed crocheting blankets and toys for her children and grandchildren as well as for craft shows. She devoted her spare time to volunteering for causes such as Kids Hope, the Holland City Mission Store, and tutoring children learning English as a second language, to name a few. Her daily walk with Jesus was evident by her grateful heart and servant spirit, despite her many trials in this life. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Lee Van Slooten, husband Loren Bouwman, sister Helen Wynia, and brother-in-law James Van Slooten. She is survived by her children: Jeff and Heidi Van Slooten, Amy and Brian Triemstra, Nicole and Mark De Roo; 8 grandchildren; Brothers and sisters: Margaret and Dale Van Kampen, Cory and Cherie Dykstra, Jack and Sue Dykstra; Brothers and sisters-in-law: Dick Wynia, Jack and Cathy Van Slooten, LuAnne Van Slooten; Many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services from 6:00-8:00pm. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to . Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harderwyk Ministries at 11:00am. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019
