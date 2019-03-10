|
Thomas Earl Delhaye, age 76, of Laketown Township, passed away, Friday March 1, 2019. Thomas was born in 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. He and his family moved to West Michigan in 1969, where he worked for Life Savers as an electrician and boiler operator from 1969 until his retirement. He loved boating, snowmobiling and theatre pipe organs, all interests he enjoyed sharing with his family. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gertrude Delhaye. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane Delhaye; children, Frank (Wendy) Delhaye and Donna Delhaye; grandchildren, Kelly (Michael) Frey and Sean Eurich. A Memorial Mass will be held 11am, Saturday, March 16th, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 100 St. Peters Dr., Douglas, Michigan.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Saugatuck Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019