Thomas Fierro

Thomas B. Fierro passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 94 on October 18, 2020. Tom was born in Big Spring TX, one of 11 children. He and his wife Nina moved to Holland in the mid 1950's.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Nina, in August of 2019. He is survived by 5 children, Carlos Fierro, Rev. Andy and Deb Fierro, Biatriz and Steve Whitney, Jeorge and Elaine Fierro, and Christina "Tina" Fierro; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one brother and extended family in CA and TX.
Tom worked for various employers, including Holland Wire Products, Holland Welding and HEMCO. He worked at Eldean Shipyard well into his 90's. The old timers of Holland often remember him for the many years he worked at the Downtown Standard gas station on 8th St. Tom and his wife were foster parents for over 15 years. He was an avid baseball fan and played for several city league baseball teams.
Tom was especially proud of being a WWII veteran, serving in the US Navy. He served on the USS Argonne. He was an active member of Holland VFW Post 2144, serving as a Color and Honor Guard for the Post. He marched in the Holland Tulip Time Parade for over 35 years, and in his later years he rode a float.
The family of Tom Fierro would like to thank all his friends, and the greater community for the support and kindness they have demonstrated to him and his wife through the years. We wish to express a special thanks to Holland Hospital staff and the staff of Freedom Inn for the exceptional care and kindness they gave him during his stays.
A private graveside service will be held for family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holland VFW Post 2144 or to Wounded Warrior Project
.