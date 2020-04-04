|
Thomas E. "Farmer" Hardin, age 68, of Ash Flat Arkansas died on March 24, 2020 following emergency surgery.
Tom was born October 22, 1951 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Robert and Georgia Hardin. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He met his wife, Judy, while stationed in Hawaii and they married on March 21, 1973. Tom was a self-employed auto mechanic. In 2003, Tom and Judy retired to Ash Flat. Tom and his brothers were Harley riders and members of the Road Knights Motorcycle Club. Tom was a very special person to all who loved him; always joking around, a little bit crazy, wild and creative, and had no problem bumping your heads together if you couldn't get along. Family meant a lot to Tom. He treated his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. We spent many great times together.
Survivors include wife, Judy; son, Doug North; grandchildren, Charissa (Bradley) Olsen, Michaela North, and Christopher North; 5 great grandchildren; brothers Robert "Moe" Hardin (Betty), Paul "Porky" Hardin (Mary Ellen), James Hardin, Tony Hardin (Evelyn), and Tim Hardin; sister Janet Olund (Sam); sister-in-laws Kay Hershberger and Cheryl Hardin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Wesley Hardin; brothers Jack Berry and Doyle "Lefty" Hardin; and sister-in-laws, Clara Berry and Gracie Hardin.
Judy and the family are terribly grateful for all of the kind wishes and good thoughts from everyone. No service is planned.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020