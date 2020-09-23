Thomas Potter age 82 of Zeeland, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020.He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis in 2017. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was active in the life of his church and enjoyed fishing. Tom worked in construction for several years and retired from Howard Miller in 2000.He is survived by his sons: Rick (Lynn) Potter, Tommy Potter, Todd (Joann) Potter, and Troy (Pam) Potter; grandchildren: Chelsea (Jeremy) Raak, Travis (Kim) Potter, Carlya (Jeff) Mc Gruder, Camryn Potter, Colleen Potter and Janelle Potter and her fiancé Jordan Taylor, and 7 great grandchildren; siblings: Earl Potter, James Potter, Gene (Therese) Potter, Patricia Peterson, Rosemary (Lee) Vanbeek, Charles Potter, Marvin (Loshie) Potter, Edward (Chris) Potter, Elizabeth Janssen and Jack Potter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dan Renwick, Cliff Gryzen, Sandy (Robert) Vandebunte, and Dwight (Judy) Elenbaas; as well as nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland, 49464, as well as 10:00-10:45 am prior to the funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ottawa Reformed Church, 11390 Stanton, West Olive, MI 49460. Interment will be in Olive Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Wes Leonard Heart Foundation.