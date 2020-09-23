1/1
Thomas Potter
1937 - 2020
Thomas Potter age 82 of Zeeland, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis in 2017. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was active in the life of his church and enjoyed fishing. Tom worked in construction for several years and retired from Howard Miller in 2000.
He is survived by his sons: Rick (Lynn) Potter, Tommy Potter, Todd (Joann) Potter, and Troy (Pam) Potter; grandchildren: Chelsea (Jeremy) Raak, Travis (Kim) Potter, Carlya (Jeff) Mc Gruder, Camryn Potter, Colleen Potter and Janelle Potter and her fiancé Jordan Taylor, and 7 great grandchildren; siblings: Earl Potter, James Potter, Gene (Therese) Potter, Patricia Peterson, Rosemary (Lee) Vanbeek, Charles Potter, Marvin (Loshie) Potter, Edward (Chris) Potter, Elizabeth Janssen and Jack Potter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dan Renwick, Cliff Gryzen, Sandy (Robert) Vandebunte, and Dwight (Judy) Elenbaas; as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland, 49464, as well as 10:00-10:45 am prior to the funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ottawa Reformed Church, 11390 Stanton, West Olive, MI 49460. Interment will be in Olive Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Wes Leonard Heart Foundation.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Ottawa Reformed Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ottawa Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
2 entries
September 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shaine McKenna
