Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
1965 - 2020
Thomas Reinink Obituary
Thomas "Grubb" Reinink, age 54, of Holland went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Spectrum Health – Butterworth.
Tom was born March 6, 1965 to his parents Terry and Jan Reinink and was a lifelong resident of Holland. Tom was an amazing cook and had a passion for his family and helping others. He loved nothing more than playing with his grandchildren and was a faithful Detroit Lions fan.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Christal and children: Heather, Ian, Amber and Dylan; Tom adored his five grandchildren: Tyler, Kenzie, Aydan, Genna, and Jordan; parents: Terry and Jan Reinink; father-in-law: Robert Lange; brothers: Tim (Cindy) Reinink, Rod (Sally) Reinink and Jeff Reinink; Sister-in-law: Claudine Lange-Kulish; brother-in-law: Steve (Tammie) Lange, Scott (Brenda) Wahr and Zach (Jen) Lange; several aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 15 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Chaplain Cindi Veldheer-DeYoung will be officiating. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends are welcome to gather one hour before the service.
Tom was a donor of organs and tissue. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Gift of Life of Michigan. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020
