Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
1958 - 2019
Thomas Rewa Obituary
Thomas Rewa, age 61 of Holland, passed away on October 4, 2019, at home after a brief illness. Tom had been employed at Thermotron in Holland for 43 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with his family. It wasn't uncommon to find Tom cooking up the latest catch of the day, in addition to grilling and smoking meat for friends and family. In recent years, he and his wife Cathy took up riding motorcycles, which took them on many adventures together. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and beloved friend. Words can not describe how deeply he will be missed. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Arlene. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathy; Son Kevin and Rachel Rewa; Daughter Sara and Andy Fleming; Grandchildren Jeremy, Callie, and Evelyn; Brothers and sisters: Dan and Sandy Fleming, Rosemary and Glenn VandeVusse, Marilyn Jones and Ron Visser, Lawrence Rewa. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, in Holland, from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Holland Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 11279 East Ottogan, in Holland at 3:00 P.M. Pastor Sean Reed will officiate. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Rewa Family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
