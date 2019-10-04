Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebenezer Reformed Church
5166 Ottogan St
Holland, MI 49423
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Reformed Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Reformed Church
5166 Ottogon St
Holland,, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas VanDenBrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas VanDenBrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas VanDenBrand Obituary
Thomas J. VanDenBrand of Zeeland, MI, age 65, went home to his Lord and Savior on October 1, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Tom was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Art and Marge; his first wife, Mary and his adopted son Marcos Rendon.
Tom enjoyed sharing his personal testimony as he drove his truck traveling across the county. He had a great passion for helping other people. "Papa" (as Lily called him) also enjoyed his special Fridays spent with his Peanut (as he called Lily).
Tom is survived by his wife, Dawn (Hoezee); daughter, Tina; son-in-law, Joshua Bullers; daughter-in-law, Juana; step children, Benjamin Brunink, Heather and Cole Roelofs, Rob Brunink; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Charles and Muriel Hoezee. Tom was the proud papa to his grandchildren, Alexis, Ava, Lily and Jayden Bullers.
There will be a celebration of life service for Tom at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 5166 Ottogon St. Holland, MI 49423. The service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will greet friends and loved ones from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.