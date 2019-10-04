|
Thomas J. VanDenBrand of Zeeland, MI, age 65, went home to his Lord and Savior on October 1, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Tom was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Art and Marge; his first wife, Mary and his adopted son Marcos Rendon.
Tom enjoyed sharing his personal testimony as he drove his truck traveling across the county. He had a great passion for helping other people. "Papa" (as Lily called him) also enjoyed his special Fridays spent with his Peanut (as he called Lily).
Tom is survived by his wife, Dawn (Hoezee); daughter, Tina; son-in-law, Joshua Bullers; daughter-in-law, Juana; step children, Benjamin Brunink, Heather and Cole Roelofs, Rob Brunink; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Charles and Muriel Hoezee. Tom was the proud papa to his grandchildren, Alexis, Ava, Lily and Jayden Bullers.
There will be a celebration of life service for Tom at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 5166 Ottogon St. Holland, MI 49423. The service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will greet friends and loved ones from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019