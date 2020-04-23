|
Thomas Louis Weber died in his home of natural causes the morning of April 20, 2020.
Tom was born to Louis and Margaret (Harding) Weber in Detroit, Michigan – the eldest of three sons. He attended De La Salle High School then the University of Detroit, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Psychology in 1964. In 1987, Tom graduated with an MBA from his beloved University of Notre Dame.
In his last year of college, he met Mollie McGlaughlin. Tom and Mollie were married in 1964 at St. Patrick's in Wyandotte, Michigan. Tom and Mollie have four children: John, Tim, Margaret ("Meg") and Mary Terese ("Tracy").
In 1972, Tom and Mollie moved to Holland, MI. Professionally, Tom began his career at the Bank of Detroit and went on to build Weber & Associates, a business consultancy focused on improving the operations of local businesses. Tom was also the CFO for Ottawa Door Lights (ODL) and held senior roles at other Western Michigan organizations, including Anderson Technologies and Maple Island Log Homes.
Over his nearly fifty years in west Michigan, Tom volunteered his time and talents to many organizations including St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Habitat for Humanity, and the Holland Chamber of Commerce. In recent years, he volunteered at Evergreen Commons, Saugatuck Center for the Arts and Saugatuck Elementary School. He was an active member of Hope Academy of Senior Professionals (HASP).
Tom was an avid and accomplished athlete. He scored two holes-in-one, ran a 3:20 marathon and countless road races, hiked Mt. Katahdin - the tallest peak in Maine - and annually climbed Mt. Baldy. As a father, he never missed a game, match, meet or race if his kids or Notre Dame were playing.
Everywhere he went, Tom made friends. From his home golf course Clearbrook Country Club in Saugatuck, MI to the pubs of Dublin and from food trucks of Portland to the cafes of Paris, Tom brought people together with his stories and laughter.
He leaves his loving wife, Mollie (McGlaughlin) Weber; his children and their spouses, John and Annie Weber, Rear Admiral Tim and Beth Weber, Meg and Kevin Mack, Tracy and David Sheerin and his grandchildren Sam Weber, Katsy Weber, Ryan Mack, Rosemary Sheerin and Everett Sheerin.
A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held for his many friends and family at a later date. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020